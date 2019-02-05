Multi-age curriculum makes St. Boniface unique

KERSEY –– Geared toward students in Preschool through fifth grade, St. Boniface School in Kersey may sound like it is just another elementary school. However, the school, which dates back to 1885, recently implemented a multi-age curriculum, setting it apart from other area public and private schools.

According to Ray Knight, who is in his first year as principal at St. Boniface, the school currently has 35 students enrolled – a number that is slowly starting to increase.

“We just had two more (students enroll in January), so our numbers are starting to grow,” Knight said.

Knight also indicated that this is the fourth year that the multi-age curriculum has been in place.

While admitting that the term might call to mind something out of “Little House on the Prairie,” Fr. Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface, explained that is not quite how things work.

While preschool remains separate, students in other grades are group together and paired with a teacher for a two-year cycle. Kindergartners and first graders learn together, as do second and third graders and fourth and fifth graders.

“A lot of times people think, ‘Well it’s great for maybe the younger kids because they get to look up to the older kids and they get to grow,’ but see what you’re doing is you’re growing in a two-year cycle,” Miceli said.

Concepts are interwoven, Miceli noted, comparing the experience to what awaits students later in life.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.