Multiple blood drives canceled, emergency need for donors

The Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York had to cancel multiple blood drives Wednesday and Thursday because of this deep freeze the region is experiencing. The CBB is currently experiencing emergency levels of low blood supply and is appealing to all donors to come donate at the following drive in the area:

Penn Highlands Elk: Tuesday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

While the deep freeze was the week prior to this drive, this drive is essential to help replenish the blood supply.

The Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is the exclusive blood supplier to the entire Penn Highlands Healthcare System, including Penn Highlands Elk.

“The need for blood donors is constant because blood usage does not stop due to weather,” said Jaclyn Seymour, community relations specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “We really need area residents who are able to safely come to the Community Blood Bank or any mobile drive still happening to donate to help support the blood supply used at our local hospitals.”

Promo opportunities: Anyone who donates blood will be automatically entered to win a trip for two people to Las Vegas. The package includes airfare and a two-night stay at the hotel of the winner’s choosing — up to a $2,500 value total.

Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible please visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.

