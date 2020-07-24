Mural, mural on the wall

A massive art piece welcoming visitors to St. Marys continues to evolve as part of the mural project project on the side of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce building, located on the corner of S. St. Marys Street and E. Mill Street.

The mural's design features a welcome message, "Greetings from St. Marys," mimicking a popular postcard design. Inside the letters, which measure about 10 ft. in height, are graphics representing various aspects of St. Marys.

The design remains a work in progress and has changed from the original concept.