Mural project emphasizes environment awareness

A stormwater drain mural project is using art to bring awareness of the environment to the public.

The four murals can be found throughout Elk County specifically in St. Marys, Johnsonburg, and two in Ridgway. The Elk County Conservation District spearheaded the project thanks to a grant provided by the Elk County Council on the Arts, based in Ridgway.

Wildlife artist Mickayla Poland recently completed the sidewalk mural situated along Depot Street in downtown St. Marys. The location of the drain was chosen due to its proximity to the new downtown event park in a high visibility area.

Poland, of St. Marys, spent three days working on the mural which features a Pennsylvania landscape complete with rolling mountains, a beautiful sunset, a stream with a large jumping rainbow trout and a bird soaring in the sky. The water is painted to look as if it is cascading over the sidewalk curb into the storm drain. The words “Drains to the Elk Creek” are painted above the mural.