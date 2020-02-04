Music festival set to Rock the Runway on July 11

Organizers are continuing to iron out plans for a new musical festival slated for this summer in St. Marys.

The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and the St. Marys Airport Authority are teaming up to host the first annual Rock the Runway event taking place Saturday, July 11.

Among the bands being featured are “Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band” from Cleveland, “Go For Broke” from Meadville, who have performed at a past Chamber Wing Fling, and “Simple Jack”, a local rock and roll band from the St. Marys/Kersey area.