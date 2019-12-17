Music groups offer holiday performances

The St. Marys Music Department presented their annual Holiday Concert on Tuesday evening in the SMAHS Carpin Auditorium. The event began with performances from the Elementary Band, under the direction of Cortney Foote and the Elementary Chorus directed by Cortney Foote and Laura Kleppinger. The SMAHS Chorus also performed, under the direction of Adam Brooks and Ross Bish, student teacher. The SMAHS Concert Band, under the direction of Chris Gankosky, concluded the event. The music department continued their holiday tradition of collecting donations for the St. Marys Christian Food Bank at their concerts.