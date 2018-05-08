National Nurses Week honors America’s caregivers

National Nurses Appreciation Week, observed annually from May 6-12, pays tribute to the nation’s more than 3.1 million nurses working in hospitals, doctor’s offices, nursing homes, home health, schools or prisons.

Nursing is the nation’s largest health care profession.

St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski recently issued a proclamation honoring and observing National Nurses Week. Radkowski was on hand to present the proclamation to a small group of Penn Highlands Elk nurses.

The proclamation described PHE nursing staff as “dedicated to always provide exceptional and compassionate patient-centered care in partnership with the communities they serve.”