New addendum to Steer Clear law

The Slow Down to get Around Law, addendum/expansion of the Steer Clear law, was just added in December of 2018. Drivers are now required to slow down when they approach a trash or recycling truck, mail truck or roadside assistance truck that is stopped, and, if possible move over a lane. It's not just regular drivers that have responsibilities under this new provision, however. Trash and recycling trucks are now required to use yellow strobe lights when stopped or slowed. Pennsylvania is the 21st state to enact a law like this.

Fritzi Schreffler, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, told the Ridgway Record that the “steer clear law was designed to give people the space to do their job. We’re asking motorists to take a little responsibility.”

