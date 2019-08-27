New baler, shredder installed at Recycling Center

The Elk County Solid Waste Authority discussed new equipment which was recently installed at the Community Recycling Center under a 902 Recycling Grant during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

A few weeks ago, a new baler and cardboard shredder was installed at the recycling center.

Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Dave Stubber presented a time lapse video of the new baler and cardboard shredder at work. He stated that the new baler/shredder can now “double the amount of bales” than before which is “really awesome.”