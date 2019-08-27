New baler, shredder installed at Recycling Center
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Elk County Solid Waste Authority discussed new equipment which was recently installed at the Community Recycling Center under a 902 Recycling Grant during its monthly meeting on Tuesday.
A few weeks ago, a new baler and cardboard shredder was installed at the recycling center.
Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Dave Stubber presented a time lapse video of the new baler and cardboard shredder at work. He stated that the new baler/shredder can now “double the amount of bales” than before which is “really awesome.”
Category: