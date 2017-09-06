New banners to commemorate city's anniversary

Soon downtown St. Marys will feature new colorful banners commemorating its 175th anniversary.

On Wednesday morning Stephen Bagley, 175th celebration committee co-chairman, presented city officials with a banner to be displayed on lamp posts, most noticeable as residents and visitors enter downtown via the boulevard.

The bright blue banners feature the city's 175th anniversary logo designed by Martin Dornisch and Bagley in collaboration with the anniversary parade committee.

City staff will begin hanging the 23 banners on Friday in preparation for the parade taking place Saturday, Sept. 16 in conjunction with the city's annual Bavarian Fall Fest next weekend.