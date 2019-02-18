New beds for Pinecrest Manor residents

Pinecrest Manor, a service of Penn Highlands Elk, recently was honored to be awarded $200,000 from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust and $50,000 from the George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation. These gifts were used to purchase 113 new beds at Pinecrest Manor, a skilled nursing facility providing long-term, short-term and respite care to individuals from St. Marys and the surrounding communities. Over the years, both the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust and the George A. and Margaret Mee Charitable Foundation have been very generous in their support of many projects and programs throughout Penn Highlands Healthcare. Shown sitting on one of the new beds is Pinecrest Manor resident Ann Uhl.