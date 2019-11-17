New behavioral assistant position created by school board

The creation of a behavioral assistant position was recently approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors.

The assistant will provide support to students, including but not limited to, student with behavioral issues, all under the director of a classroom teacher.

Among their duties and responsibilities are implementing positive behavioral support plans and effective behavioral management strategies and interventions, deliver behavioral and social interaction instructions, modify students’ daily activities to address behavioral needs, implement de-escalation techniques including passive restraint, and other related duties.