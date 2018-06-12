New book showcases St. Marys author’s writing talents

Rob Simbeck, a St. Marys native, now living and working in Nashville, recently acted as a ghostwriter for the new memoir by former Dollar General CEO, Cal Turner, Jr.

The book “My Father’s Business: The Small-Town Values That Built Dollar General Into a Billion-Dollar Company,” deals with one of the great American success stories, showcasing the story of the founding and overwhelming success of the company that pioneered the dollar store business, and has flourished in good economies and bad.

“Cal and I have been working on this book for several years and I’m really excited to be working with Hachette,” Simbeck said. “Cal will be doing a New York media tour and we’ll be working together in Nashville.”

The book was released nationally on May 22 by Hachette Book Group, whose authors include James Patterson, David Sedaris, John Bradshaw, Sandra Brown, John Maxwell, Newt Gingrich and Gwyneth Paltrow.

It is available at Dollar General stores nationwide as well as through online retailers including amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.