New business distilling new offerings

KERSEY – Chicken Hill Distillery celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon.

As the area’s newest distillery, located at 277 Fairview Rd. in Kersey, the business produces corn shine, clear and favored moonshine.

Owners Chris Kline and Dan Meyer opted to open a distillery because of its uniqueness to the area.

“We had a building and didn’t know what to do with it so we though of something not in the area,” Kline said.

Their products are available in straight proofs ranging from 80-150 proof as well as in a range of flavors.

All moonshine is distilled on-site uses local ingredients including corn and maple syrup. The process typically takes between two to three weeks to produce a batch of about 20 gallons.

The distilling process involves placing mash in a kettle and allowing it to ferment. The mash is then strained and whatever is left is placed inside a still to distill it into shine, which takes about 8-10 hours.

Natural flavorings are then added to the shine.

Kline said their goal is to get 190 proof shine to start with. There is one still on-site at the distillery. He noted they have a good amount of product in storage from earlier batches.

Berry Berry is currently one of their top sellers. Kline added the new Chicken ’N’ Flip Flops and lemonade flavors are popular for the summer.

Brandies, including their peach, blackberry and apple pie flavors have a little less alcohol content with more flavor.

They plan to bring out a few flavors every season.

Additional shine flavors offered include blackberry, blueberry, peach, raspberry, cranberry, watermelon, honey, and sugar maple along with their platinum shine at 150 proof, gold shine at 120 proof and silver proof at 80 proof.

They offer their products in two different size options.

“There are a lot of wineries already around, but not too many distilleries. Legally you are not allowed to produce moonshine at home, but you can home brew beer and wine,” Kline said. “This is something that’s not just going to pop up tomorrow in your back yard and be a competitor to us.”

Kline said people can drink the moonshine straight, mixed with soda, lemonade, or other beverages. With the straight shine, people can customize it at home where they can mix it with their own flavorings.

The new Calla’s Cafe restaurant utilizes Chicken Hill Distillery products in their mixed drinks.

Kline is hoping to get their product into other bars and eventually open more outlet stores.