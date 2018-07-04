New cafe quickly becoming popular dining destination

The Calla family has turned their passion for food into a lifelong dream, recently opening their own restaurant, Calla’s Cafe and Fine Food.

The new eatery opened at the end of May and is situated at 1215 Million Dollar Highway in Kersey, inside the same building as the new Copper Fox Winery.

The menu was created by the Calla family including Lester, Dee Dee, and their daughter, Alyssa. Lester and Alyssa are both cooks. Dee Dee is in charge of front-of-house operations and overseeing the wait staff.

Lester has drawn on his experience cooking for several years at local restaurants and through the family’s catering business, Calla’s Catering through the Edgewood Hall in St. Marys.

“We are very thankful Kevin and Jennifer (Wolfel), the owners of the winery, asked us to put in a restaurant,” said Dee Dee.

She noted there is a desperate need for restaurants in St. Marys and Kersey.

"The cafe is unique because we share our building with a winery,” Dee Dee said. “Food is our passion."

They based the cafe’s menu off popular requests through their catering business, as well as from patrons' favorite meals from previous restaurants where Lester was a cook.

The cafe offers sandwiches, flat bread pizzas, pasta, seafood, salads, steak, hamburgers, and desserts.

Among their popular items are the crabbed-stuffed haddock, gnocchi and chicken Marsala. Gluten-friendly items are also available.

Dee Dee emphasized that all the food is homemade, from the main entrees to the sauces and dips.

Three dessert items are on the menu at all times in addition to a variety of rotating specificity desserts.

Without a liquor license, the cafe is permitted to serve any Pennsylvania brewed or distilled beverage.

All of their cocktails are made with moonshine produced at nearby Chicken Hill Distillery in Kersey.

The cafe also offers homemade cappuccino, lattes and espressos.