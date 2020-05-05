New case of COVID-19 reported in Cameron County

Cameron County has reported its second case of COVID-19 today, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s noon update. Both of the county’s cases have been in the Emporium zip code of 15834. There have also been 58 negative tests for this zip code. Countywide, Cameron County has had 65 negative tests. There was no change reported today in the number of cases in Elk County. To date, there have been four cases of COVID-19 involving individuals whose permanent address is located in Elk County, along with 190 negative tests.