New clothing store combines thrift store, vintage, and modern looks

Phase Two is St. Marys newest clothing retailer and consignment store, all under one roof.

Owner Julia Tarr describes the new business as a “high class thrift store.”

“We resell clothing and accessories that are name brands that you know and trust,” Tarr said. “We cater to the entire family, women, men, and children.”

The new store opened on October 1 and is located at 865 S. St. Marys Street along the Million Dollar Highway in the Dunham’s plaza, next to Anytime Fitness.

Inside the store customers will find a vast selection of clothing, outerwear, jewelry, handbags, shoe wear, and accessories. The stock is constantly changing and being added to on a daily basis.