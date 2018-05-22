New clothing store opens in St. Marys

Stylish Savings recently opened its doors at the Bucktail Village Plaza, offering a new clothing store option for area residents.

The store offers a variety of items specializing in men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and shoes along with small household items, bedding, dishware, toys, luggage, purses/bags, pet items, and many other odds and ends.

Owner Shannon Neureiter emphasized new inventory is placed on store shelves on a daily basis.

All items are brand new as Neureiter purchases overstock items from stores such as Target and Kohl’s. She compared her store to that of Ross Dress for Less.

“I want to stick with stuff you can’t get around here,” Neureiter said.