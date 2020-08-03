New confirmed COVID-19 case reported in Weedville zip code

A new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in the Weedville zip code on Monday, increasing Elk County's total number of cases to 45. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a confirmed case of COVID-19 is an individual who had a positive PCR test. Of the county's 45 total COVID-19 cases, 33 have been confirmed cases and 12 have been probable cases. Five of Elk County's confirmed COVID-19 cases have now been in the Weedville zip code.