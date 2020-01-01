New COVID-19 case brings Elk County's total to 13

Elk County reported another new case of COVID-19 today, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county has now reported 13 total cases, 10 of which have been confirmed cases and three of which have been probable cases. Today’s new case is a confirmed case. Updated zip code data is not currently available. Additionally, Cameron County reported a new case of COVID-19 on Saturday. Cameron County has now reported three total cases. All three have been confirmed cases.