New COVID-19 case, death in Elk County

Elk County saw its total number of cases of COVID-19 increase to five today, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Additionally, the county is now reporting one confirmed death due to COVID-19. No additional information on this death is currently available. Only three of the county’s zip codes show positive cases of COVID-19: St. Marys, Ridgway, and Kersey. Information on which of the three zip codes the new case is in is unavailable. The state only shows specific numbers of a zip code if it has five or more cases. The exact number is redacted for zip codes with between one and four cases.