New dentists to the area following in their father's footsteps

Two new dentists to the area are following in each of their fathers’ footsteps. Anna and Robert Toth, DMDs, recently opened their general dentistry practice inside the Cherry Square Mall situated on Center Street in downtown Johnsonburg.

Anna is the daughter of Joe Hawkins, a longtime dentist who has been practicing over 30 years in the area, while Rob’s father is a dentist in the Baltimore, Maryland area.

“There’s really such a need here that it was kind of a no brainer,” Anna said of choosing to open a dental practice in the area. “I wanted to be around family and come back and serve the area. Rob is really excited to be here and to be in a small town.”

The couple met while in dental school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. They were married in August and proceeded to open Toth Dental Care

on October 14.