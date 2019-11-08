New downtown walking bridge installed

ST. MARYS – Progress on the new Downtown Park in St. Marys continues with the recent installation of a walking bridge.

Earlier this week crews placed the bridge over the Elk Creek which now allows more improved access to downtown. The bridge links the park on Depot Street to Brusselles Street and facilitates more convenient access to parking options in the municipal lots on both streets as well as in the nearby parking garage.

Remaining work scheduled to be completed this year at the park includes installation of historic lighting, electrical wiring, and some landscaping. Kane Lawn and Garden is completing construction of the park as they were the lowest bidder on the project.