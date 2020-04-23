New Elk County Census Participation Map

Elk County currently stands at 26 among Pennsylvania's 67 counties in 2020 Census participation.

Elk County participation has St. Marys leading the cities at 66.4% and Fox leading the Townships at 64.1%. Overall the County is showing a response rate of 52.1%, which is better than the national average of 51.6%.

On the other hand, tracts 9501 (northern border with McKean/Wilcox area) and 9509 (southeast corner/Benezette area) are showing response rates of 30.2% and 27.8% response rates, respectively. That means just shy of 2,700 people haven't been counted yet. However, 42% of those areas are slated for something called Update Leave, which means they were supposed to have forms hand-delivered rather than receive them in the mail. Those operations were suspended because of COVID-19, but will resume once the Census determines it is safe for employees and the public. Still, that means over half the people in those areas have received forms and not completed the Census.