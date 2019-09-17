New food businesses on track for opening in St. Marys
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
Two new businesses are on-track to open in St. Marys according to an update furnished by St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson.
During a recent St. Marys City Council meeting, Pearson said construction on the new Dunkin’ coffee shop will start next week. This will entail a change to the front of the current Chinamerica restaurant which the company will convert into a new Dunkin’ store. The property is located along the Million Dollar Highway.
Further down the highway will be a Burger King restaurant.
