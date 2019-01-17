New football coach hired at SMAHS

St. Marys Area High School has hired a new head football coach as unanimously approved by the SMASD Board of School Directors during their regular meeting earlier this week.

Chris Dworek of Brookville was selected from 11 applicants who applied for the position. His pay rate is $5,800.

"We are very pleased to announce that Chris Dworek has accepted our invitation to be our head football coach. Chris is a proven success with a wealth of coaching experience,” said Terry Straub, SMAHS student activities director. “We are excited for what he can bring to our community and the student athletes he will lead."

A meet and greet with Dworek is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6 p.m., prior to the school board meeting at 7 p.m.

In his 28 year coaching career, Dworek was employed as the head football coach at Brookville Area High School for 19 years. His team qualified for playoffs during 16 of those years.

Dworek also coached as an assistant with Greensburg Central Catholic, Keystone Area, and Clarion University

In 2013 Dworek was inducted into the Central PA Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.