New Forest Service chief vows to be 'cheerleader' for ANF

The new chief of the U.S. Forest Service vowed Friday to support timber management plans for the Allegheny National Forest.

"I'm going to be your biggest cheerleader," Vicki Christiansen said at a forum at the ANF headquarters in North Warren. She said she would strive to clear roadblocks in plans for the state's only national forest.

Sworn-in just over two weeks ago as the 19th chief of the Forest Service, Christiansen said the visit to the ANF is her first to any national forest as head of the agency.

Christiansen had been serving as the interim chief at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service in Washington.

She previously served as the deputy chief for State and Private Forestry where she had oversight of Fire and Aviation Management, Tribal Relations, Forest Health Protection, Cooperative Forestry, Grey Towers and Conservation Education.

"I am thankful for our partners and the work we have accomplished together on the Allegheny National Forest," Christiansen said. "I look forward to strengthening those relationships and building upon past success for the economic benefit or our rural communities and the sustainability of our national forest."

