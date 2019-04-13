New movie debuts today at Elk Country Visitor Center

Beginning today, visitors to the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette will be able to view a new and updated movie in the center’s story theater.

The new movie made its debut on Friday evening during a special event held for those who helped work on it or contributed to it.

According to Victoria Challingsworth, conservation education specialist at the visitor center, the new movie has a runtime of 24 minutes and is slightly longer than the preview show, which ran about 22.5 minutes. Shows start on the hour and half hour, meaning that with the center’s current hours they will begin at 9 a.m. and the final show of the day will start at 4:30 p.m.

