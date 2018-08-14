New mural to be dedicated tonight at St. Boniface

Today is the Assumption of Mary, a Holy Day of Obligation in the Catholic Church, and in honor of the occasion, St. Boniface Church in Kersey is set to dedicate a recently completed mural depicting the scene during a special Mass at 5:15 p.m. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The mural, which is located in the back of the church on the wall above the door to the choir loft, was completed by Ashley Denio of St. Marys, owner of Ashley Denio Studios.

Denio explained that Fr. Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface, contacted her a little over a year ago about the project. She recalled that, at the time, she was hesitant about taking on a project of that scale.

“Then, one day he called me and was like, ‘Hey great news! The scaffolding is up.’ And I was like well all right, I guess we’re doing this,” Denio said.

The mural is based on a painting called The Assumption of the Virgin Mary by Guido Reni, an Italian painter, which he completed in 1642. Reni’s original painting is located in Munich, Germany.

According to Miceli, the idea for the project came about because of his desire to fill an empty space on the rear wall of the church.