New officer sworn-in at SMPD
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The City of St. Marys Police Department introduced their newest officer to the public on Monday evening during the St. Marys City Council meeting.
St. Marys Chief of Police Tom Nicklas provided information about officer Brett Herzing at the meeting.
Herzing is currently working at the department in a part-time status and they will continue to utilize him as much as possible, according to Nicklas.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts