New operator looking to infuse new ideas into CareerLink

The North Central Workforce Development Board recently approved a new operator contract which will provide oversight of the PA CareerLink centers in the six county coverage area encompassing Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.

Human Capital Consulting Company (HC3) based in Brookville was awarded the contract which began on Sept. 1

Susie Snelick, Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania executive director, said they received two responses to their search for a new operator.