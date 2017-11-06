New park property could be home to soccer fields

The St. Marys Soccer Association's search for a permanent home may be soon be accomplished with their sights set on Kaulmont Park in downtown St. Marys.

On Monday evening, St. Marys City Council voted unanimously to accept an offer of dedication as part of a Kaulmont Park expansion project. The area being dedicated consists of four parking lots in the rear of the park, a field, wooded area and creek.

Plans have been in the works for about a year to secure the site.

"They'd love to find a permanent home and I think this land being dedicated would be an ideal spot," said City Manager Tim Pearson. "I don't think the timing could be any better because over the last few months I've been working directly with the Recreation Board."

The group was displaced after development began on the land they utilized in the St. Marys Airport Industrial Park for the past several years.