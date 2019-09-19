New pedestrian bridge delivered for park project

The delivery of a new pedestrian bridge is bringing the downtown event park project closer to fruition.

Crews delivered the bridge on Wednesday afternoon to the park site located on Depot Street, situated behind the city parking garage.

The bridge will allow pedestrians to walk from Depot Street over the Elk Creek to Brusselles Street.

Before the bridge may be place over the creek, crews must install two abutments in the Elk Creek. The city stated this will be one of the last phases of the downtown park project. Kane Lawn and Garden is completing construction of the park as they were the lowest bidder on the project.