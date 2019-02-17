New police officer, coaches among new SMASD hires

Among the new hires approved recently by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors is the addition of a new school police officer.

Daniel Boyer was hired for a part-time position, with a maximum of 25-hours weekly, at a rate of $15/hour. The position is effective upon approval by Elk County Court of Common Pleas.

Boyer will serve under the supervision of current school police officer John Lovett.

Additionally, during the meeting supplemental contracts for 2018-19 were awarded to:

•Michael Beimel, boys varsity baseball assistant coach, renewed at a rate of $1,520.

•Paul Bellina, boys varsity baseball assistant coach, as a volunteer renewal.

