New protocols set in place for school transportation

Although many things have changed this school year due to COVID-19, bus transportation routes will remain the same as last year according to Laura Carlson, SMASD director of support services

Changes to local student bussing made to accompany the various guidelines set in place by the state include requiring masks be worn by all students unless a parent completes a waiver form accompanied by a medical note. Parents have the option to transport their student(s).

New this year is students will be seated with members of their household.

Drivers will also be wearing masks or face shields whenever students are entering or exiting the vehicle.

The first row of seats will be left unfilled if at all possible.

According to Carlson, as part of sanitation efforts buses will be sanitized between the morning and afternoon runs.