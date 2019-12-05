New school board members sworn in
Thursday, December 5, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
New and re-elected board members were sworn in during Thursday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting.
New to the board is Melissa Lundin while re-elected members included Stacy McKee, Kathy Blake, Timothy Frey, Eric Wonderling, and Lewis Murray.
As part of the board’s organizational meeting, Wonderling was re-elected as president and McKee was re-elected as vice-president.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts