New school board members sworn in

New and re-elected board members were sworn in during Thursday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting.

New to the board is Melissa Lundin while re-elected members included Stacy McKee, Kathy Blake, Timothy Frey, Eric Wonderling, and Lewis Murray.

As part of the board’s organizational meeting, Wonderling was re-elected as president and McKee was re-elected as vice-president.