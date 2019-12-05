New school board members sworn in

Photo by Amy Cherry - Six board members of the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors were sworn in during Thursday evening’s meeting. New to the board is Melissa Lundin, shown center, front. The remaining members shown were all re-elected to their positions. Shown in the front row from left to right are Stacy McKee, board vice-president, Melissa Lundin, and Kathy Blake. In the second row are Timothy Frey, Eric Wonderling, board president, and Lewis Murray.
Thursday, December 5, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

New and re-elected board members were sworn in during Thursday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors meeting.
New to the board is Melissa Lundin while re-elected members included Stacy McKee, Kathy Blake, Timothy Frey, Eric Wonderling, and Lewis Murray.
As part of the board’s organizational meeting, Wonderling was re-elected as president and McKee was re-elected as vice-president.

