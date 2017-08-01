New school vaccine requirements in place

The Pennsylvania Department of Health instituted new school vaccination guidelines in the spring requiring students be up to date on all vaccinations by day five of the school year or be able to provide a medical plan from a doctor detailing their vaccine schedule. The requirements went into effect Tuesday.

With the start of the school year just around the corner, parents now have the task of adding visits to doctors and health practitioners to their back-to-school preparations.

Students previously had an eight-month deadline to receive their vaccinations.

St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth emphasized if a student does not have their vaccines they must stay home until they receive them. There is no longer that lengthy grace period.

A child must have had at least one dose of the vaccinations or risk exclusion in school attendance and school-related activities.

Speaking at a workshop Tuesday evening, Toth said he was informed students in a nearby school district have been turned away at doctor's offices because they do not have some of the vaccines.

One SMASD school board member commented local doctor's offices are scrambling to obtain the MCV vaccine as they are backed up in administering it.

Paperwork informing parents of the new regulations was sent home to SMASD students in May and will be sent home again at the start of the school year in the principal's back-to-school packets.