New signage added to St. Marys side of West Creek Trail

The Elk County Conservation District, together with members of the West Creek Recreational Trail Association recently installed two environmental education signs along the West Creek Trail in St. Marys.

Conservation District Watershed Technician Stephanie Stoughton wrote a grant, on behalf of the West Creek Recreational Trail Association, for two environmental education signs for the West Creek trail.

The $1,700 grant was awarded and administered by the Dominion Foundation and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

"We noticed a need for educational signage along the Elk County section of the trail. Cameron County has many signs along their trail," said Stoughton in an email.

One sign highlights the ecosystems trail users will encounter along the trail. The other sign highlights the history of resource extraction along the West Creek Trail. All of the signage was designed by Stoughton.

"A lot of people collaborated for these signs," Stoughton said. "The St. Marys Historical Society, Ray Biemel and Bill Krellner, provided me with historical photos and information. Bernie Myer, Russ Meyer, and Andy Schatz braved the weather and helped me install the signs. Bernie used the auger on his tractor to dig the holes and let us use his UTV to haul supplies along the rail trail. I could not have done it without their help."

The signs are located approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead at the St. Marys Snowmobile Club.

"I encourage everyone to take a walk or bike ride down and check them out. They turned out really nice and a lot of people in the community came together to make the signs happen," Stoughton said.