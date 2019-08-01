New sports co-op established between SMASD, ECCSS

A new sports cooperative agreement was approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors during a recent special meeting.

The agreement allows students attending the Elk County Catholic School System to participate in junior high football and junior high wrestling as members of the St. Marys Area Middle School teams as sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

This specifically impacts seventh and eighth grade students at the St. Marys Catholic Middle School. The agreement will take effect for the 2019-2020 school year.