New St. Marys Dunkin’ store to open in February

While the original opening date of the new St. Marys Dunkin’ store was planned for the end of 2019, that date has been pushed back to the end of February due to unforeseen delays according to Michael Rentschler, construction manager/ development coordinator at D2MJ Ventures, LLC.

Despite the delay, the hiring process for restaurant staff began on January 6. The company is seeking to hire 40 employees ranging from bakers, crew members, shift leaders and assistant general managers