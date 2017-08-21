New St. Marys flag unveiled to council

On Monday evening St. Marys City Council approved a design for the city's first flag designed and created by St. Marys residents Stephen Bagley and Martin Dornisch in cooperation with city staff.

Bagley and Dornisch worked on the project for six months during which time they created 12-15 versions of the flag which they designed to commemorate the 175th anniversary of St. Marys.

About a dozen designs were presented to city staff to obtain their feedback.

"The flag was created as a fitting tribute to the founding of our community. The symbols therein, were designed to be a memorial to the legacy of our local life and culture. It's timeless design reflects our historical roots, such that it could always have been, and can always be, a lasting symbol of St. Marys," Bagley explained.