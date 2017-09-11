New storage building planned for high school

Several construction related projects were approved during Monday evening's St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors meeting. Among them is a new storage building to be constructed at the high school.

The project has been discussed by the board on numerous occasions in the past as storage has been a challenge for the high school over the past several years.

The board unanimously approved the low bid of $194,725 from Dinsmore Welding and Fabricating, Inc. of Kersey. Bids were reviewed Aug. 14 and included submissions from Caruso Concrete and Masonry of St. Marys for $195,368 and from Fred L. Burns, Inc. of Shippenville for $199,800.

The project is being funded by the district's unused 2015 bond funds along with Aramark funding.