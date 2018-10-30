New Supervisors appointed for Benezette Twp.

Benezette Township once again has a full board of supervisors thanks to Judge Richard Masson's appointment of Charles Ruffo and Mark Moorehead to fill the seats that have been vacant since July. The Benezette Township government has been in a state of limbo with two township supervisors resigning within a short period of time, resulting in the inability of the town to function in their absence on all regular business, as well as lacking the authority to appoint anyone to the vacant roles without a quorum.

