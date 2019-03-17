New wellness studio opens in St. Marys

Stephanie Wykoff, owner of the newly opened Serenity Wellness Studio, is working to foster health and wellness in area residents in the form of massage services, cycling, and yoga classes.

“There’s a lot of people struggling out there. Whether they went through a hardship, a loss, a divorce, or trouble at home. This is just a place to come and unwind and feel safe. It’s a way for me to help people become healthy inside and out,” Wykoff said.

The studio, located on the second floor of 20 N. Michael Street, is equipped with a massage room, a space for yoga classes, six cycling bikes, a small lounge area, and an infrared sauna with chromotherapy.

Since becoming a certified massage therapist in 2014, Wykoff has been offering massages from her home and, more recently, in a local downtown salon. A variety of massages are offered at the new studio including hot stone, deep tissue, Swedish, Reiki, Thai, the raindrop technique using essential oils, prenatal, and canine massage.

Clients can simply inform Wykoff of their ailments and she can suggest a specific type of massage for them.

Facials and paraffin dips are also offered as well as spa packages. Appointments may be scheduled individually or as couples via the studio’s Facebook page, facebook.com/pg/serenitywellnessstudiobystephanie, or by phone.

