No injuries reported in helicopter crash

No injuries were sustained after a Bell 47 helicopter experienced engine problems resulting in a hard crash on Sunday afternoon in St. Marys.

Emergency responders were activated for the incident around 12:15 p.m. in the Kallas Road area situated off of the Million Dollar Highway.

The two-passenger Bell 47 helicopter was piloted by Jim DeLullo of St. Marys.

According to DeLullo the engine quit while the aircraft was at an elevation of 1,000 feet. At that time DeLullo said he put his training procedures into effect controlling the descent the entire time.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident and will be on scene to investigate Monday morning.