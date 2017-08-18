No parking on South Michael Street Aug. 21

The City of St. Marys would like to advise residents that on Monday, Aug. 21, there will be no on-street parking available on South Michael Street as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be preparing the road for paving.

Weather permitting, paving of South Michael Street will begin the following Monday, Aug. 28, and parking will again be unavailable while work is being done.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when driving in construction zones.