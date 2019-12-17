No tax increase in city’s 2020 budget

St. Marys City Council officially adopted the 2020 budget during their Monday evening meeting.

A public hearing took place during the meeting in regards to the city’s 2020 budget. There were no citizen comments at the hearing or submitted to City Hall regarding the budget.

Council is not suggesting a tax increase or an increase in the levy of property taxes for 2020. Council approved the adoption of the 2020 balanced budget which includes a general fund budget of $7,324,514.

City Manager Tim Pearson noted the city received an additional $1 million in funding for the Route 120 connector project.