No tax increase proposed for 2020

St. Marys City Council is not requesting a tax increase as part of its 2020 budget.

The city's 2020 preliminary budget was approved for publication on Monday by Council. It must be adopted 30 days prior to the end of the fiscal year.

“The budget is balanced with no tax increase,” state St. Marys Mayor Lou Radkowski.

Radkowski thanked all of the city’s departments for their diligent work in completing the budget process.

The city's 2020 shows a $7,324,514 general fund budget.

Council conducted two lengthy budget workshops on November 4 and 7 where they discussed and debated the budget in detail amongst themselves and leaders from the various city departments.