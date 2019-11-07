No tax increase requested for city’s 2020 budget
Thursday, November 7, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
St. Marys City Council conducted their second budget workshop this week on Thursday evening discussing various funding aspects of the 2020 budget.
“There has been no tax increase requested from any millage funds,” said City Manager Tim Pearson.
Pearson explained there are 13 capital reserve fund projects the city is looking into funding in 2019. The total cost for these projects is $2,801,581.
Category:
Local Social Media Posts