Nonprofits encouraged to apply for WWC grants

Photo submitted - Shown are South St. Marys Street Elementary School staff as they prepare for the Food for Friends Program, which was a Women Who Care grant recipient in 2018. The teacher-driven program offers backpacks filled with nutritious food to provide weekend and holiday break meals to elementary age children who may not otherwise have adequate meals on non-school days.
Monday, August 5, 2019
Non-profit organizations seeking funding for projects are encouraged to apply for a Women Who Care (WWC) grant. This year the WWC, which is a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, are looking to award approximately $30,000 in grants at their annual meeting in October.
Grants applications are now being accepted by the WWC as the August 15 deadline is quickly approaching. The grants will be awarded by a competitive grant-making process. Grant awards may be considered for new projects, to enhance well-established programs, or for start-up funds.

