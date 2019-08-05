Nonprofits encouraged to apply for WWC grants

Non-profit organizations seeking funding for projects are encouraged to apply for a Women Who Care (WWC) grant. This year the WWC, which is a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, are looking to award approximately $30,000 in grants at their annual meeting in October.

Grants applications are now being accepted by the WWC as the August 15 deadline is quickly approaching. The grants will be awarded by a competitive grant-making process. Grant awards may be considered for new projects, to enhance well-established programs, or for start-up funds.